New Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has revealed that he put new batteries in clocks at the club that were not working, with the boss determined to drive up the standards at the Stadium of Light.

The 39-year-old is gradually settling into his role as the manager of the League One club and will be in the dugout when his side visit Lincoln City on Saturday.

Sunderland have suffered a steep decline from their Premier League days and Johnson is determined to drive standards that have slipped back up again. And the new boss, in his quest to get the club working again, revealed that he even took it upon himself to put new batteries in the clocks.

“I’ve noticed two or three of the clocks in the dressing room didn’t work”, Johnson said at a press conference.

“They just needed the batteries changed, and that’s a small thing with standards.”

Johnson is keen to make sure he brings in his values at Sunderland and added: “I think you have to be [a control freak].

“You have to stick to your values, your belief and give the artistic licence to the staff around to bring what they bring.

“That’s what we’ve been encouraging.”

Johnson last managed in the Championship at Bristol City and will be keen to get back to that level with Sunderland as quickly as possible.

He can send out an early statement of intent this weekend if Sunderland win at Lincoln City.