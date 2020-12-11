Rangers winger Brandon Barker has admitted that he should be scoring more goals given the chances he has had this season.

Barker has made eight appearances for Rangers this season in the Scottish Premiership and has netted two goals for the club.

He has not been a regular starter at Rangers since he joined the club in 2019, but the winger insisted that he is happy at the moment as he has been playing more football this season.

Barker is happy at the moment at the way Rangers are playing but stressed that he should have scored more goals in a light blue shirt.

The winger insisted that just two goals are not a good reflection of the chances he had had and conceded that he needs to work harder on his finishing.

Barker said on Rangers TV: “I am pleased, you know I am getting more game time.

“I am happy, the team are in a great place.

“I have contributed with two goals, which hasn’t been enough for the amount of chances I have had.

“So, I need to really keep working on that and keeping chipping in with goals.”

Barker has made 23 appearances Rangers since joining the club in 2019 and has netted three goals, something he will be looking to improve upon over the coming weeks and months.