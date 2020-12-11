Fixture: Leeds United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome David Moyes’ West Ham outfit to Elland Road this evening in the Premier League.

The Whites lost away at Chelsea in their last league game and will be keen to bounce back tonight, however they have not won at Elland Road in the league since September and face a West Ham outfit keen on making sure that poor run continues.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa is without centre-backs Diego Llorente and Robin Koch, and chose to name his starting eleven at his pre-match press conference.

Illan Meslier slots into goal, while Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski operate as full-backs. Luke Ayling heads into central defence to partner Liam Cooper.

Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich are deployed in midfield, while winger Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison will all provide support for lone striker Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up in the game, including Pablo Hernandez and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs West Ham United

Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Struijk, Shackleton, Costa, Roberts, Hernandez, Poveda