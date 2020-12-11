Royal Antwerp coach Ivan Leko has raised Rangers as potentially desirable opponents in the last 32 of the Europa League as he feels his side would have a good chance against the Scottish giants.

Rangers came through a group containing Benfica, Standard Liege and Lech Poznan, securing top spot and again winning plaudits for their football in Europe under Steven Gerrard.

Leko’s Antwerp also progressed, but a 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night meant they were pipped to top spot by Jose Mourinho’s men, missing out by a single point.

The Belgian side are thinking ahead to who they could draw in the last 32 and Leko wants a winnable tie, feeling that Rangers are a side who would offer that.

“[AC Milan, Roma, Napoli are] all top teams. I hope that we will play against a team that we will we have a chance against”, Leko was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“Who? Oh, well, Glasgow [Rangers], PSV and Ajax are perhaps not the strongest teams of those, but still. You are not going to hear me say those are lesser teams.”

Leko insists that Antwerp are delighted to be in the pot though regardless of who they draw, as they prepare for an enjoyable knockout round tie.

“We are very happy to be in the pot on Monday.

“That again will be a very nice moment for the club and for everyone around it.”

Antwerp won four of their six Europa League group games, beating Tottenham in Belgium, but only scored eight goals and conceded five; they are currently fourth in the Belgian top flight.