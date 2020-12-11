Roma are opposed to selling Amadou Diawara, who has been linked with Leicester City and West Ham United, but have decided on a figure at which they would be prepared to sanction his departure.

Diawara’s future at the Stadio Olimpico was under the scanner over the course of the last transfer window, but the player ended up remaining in the Italian capital.

He has though struggled to impress coach Paulo Fonseca so far this season and faces a battle to secure his long term status at the club.

Premier League pair Leicester and West Ham have been credited with an interest in Diawara and he does have admirers in England, but Fonseca is prepared to give him further chances to impress at present.

Roma are for now opposed to selling Diawara next month but, according to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it, would change their mind if an offer of €18m was made.

So far there is little sign of such a proposal arriving in the Italian capital, but the situation could change when the winter transfer window swings open in less than a month’s time.

Diawara has made just four appearances, spanning 125 minutes, in Serie A for Roma so far this season.

He is under contract in the Italian capital until the summer of 2024.