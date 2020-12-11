Fixture: Leeds United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United have selected their side and substitutes to take on Leeds United in an away Premier League game this evening.

Boss David Moyes has his side sitting in eighth in the Premier League table, but they are only three points better off than 14th placed Leeds.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa took the unusual step of naming his starting eleven at his pre-match press conference, giving Moyes extra information with which to combat the Whites.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham, while at the back Moyes goes for a four of Vladimir Coufal, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell.

Further up the pitch the West Ham manager selects Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek to control midfield, while Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen support Sebastien Haller.

If Moyes needs to change things around he has options on the bench, including Manuel Lanzini and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Leeds United

Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Haller

Substitutes: Randolph, Fredericks, Johnson, Dawson, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini