Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that the Gers do hold an interest in Colombian teen talent Juan Alegria, but has played down thoughts that a move is set to happen imminently.

Currently on the books of Finnish outfit FC Honka, 18-year-old striker Alegria has been linked with a move to Glasgow giants Rangers.

It has been even claimed that the Colombian could head out on loan for the remainder of the season, should he move to Ibrox in the January transfer window.

Rangers manager Gerrard has confirmed that Alegria has been looked at by the club and is aware of the talent possessed by the teenager.

The Englishman explained that the Gers academy have kept a close eye on Alegria, but insisted that there is nothing to announce as of now, suggesting that the transfer is yet to go through.

“The Alegria one is slightly different [from Billy Gilmour]“, Gerrard told a press conference.

“We are well aware of the player and his talent.

“We are always looking to recruit right through the club.

“This is something the academy has had a closer eye on than myself but we are very much aware of the boy.

“There is something in that one but there is nothing to report on it as of yet.”

Alegria will be looking to follow countryman Alfredo Morelos’ development and impact at Ibrox, should he join the Light Blues in January.

Morelos also arrived at Rangers from Finland.