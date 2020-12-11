Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that the Toffees are unhappy over their inability to keep clean sheets in the Premier League, with their last in the league coming in September.

The Toffees’ only clean sheet so far in the current top flight campaign came in their 1-0 win away at Tottenham Hotspur in the season opener.

Everton have since conceded 18 goals over the following ten Premier League games, only finding wins on four more occasions.

And Ancelotti admitted that the Toffees squad are not happy about their defensive woes on the pitch as he urged his side to improve their concentration in defensive scenarios.

The Italian added Everton are have been working hard on the training pitch to improve their solidity at the back, with the 61-year-old stressing that all the players are committed and focused on improving that area of their game.

Asked how frustrating is it that his team are not able to keep clean sheets, Ancelotti told a press conference: “We are not happy, only the first game we had a clean sheet, I think that was the problem.

“In the period we tried to solve this using different shape, different style but as I said we have to improve the attitude and concentration defensively.

“And we are working on this, honestly I have to say the players are all focused there.”

Everton will have their hands full at the weekend when they play host to title hopefuls Chelsea, with the Blues coming into the encounter with the second-best attack in the league with 25 goals to their name.