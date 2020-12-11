West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass has issued a warning to his team-mates that they should expect a tough challenge from Leeds United at Elland Road this evening, the like of which they have not experienced previously.

The Hammers are set to travel to Yorkshire to lock horns with Leeds in a Premier League clash under the floodlights, with Snodgrass taking on his former club.

Both teams lost their last league outings and will be keen on getting back in the win column with three points currently separating the sides in the Premier League standings; West Ham sit in eighth and Leeds six places behind in 14th.

Snodgrass is impressed with how the Premier League new boys have performed in the top flight over their eleven games and he warned the Hammers that they should expect a tough encounter at Elland Road, the likes of which they have never experienced before owing to the Whites high work rate and tenacity.

The 33-year-old, a former Leeds star, still holds great affection for the Yorkshire giants, but stressed that his loyalty completely lies with West Ham in the game.

“It’ll be a great game for the neutral because you’ve got two sides who believe – two sides with confidence”, Snodgrass told West Ham’s official site.

“Leeds have come up and taken the Premier League by storm, really.

“They’ve played against some of the best teams in the league, creating chances all over the place and having no fear.

“Friday will be a tough, tough game, something that the lads haven’t experienced where they go man-for-man and try and get all over the place.

“That club obviously means a hell of a lot to me.

“They gave me a chance when I was a young teenager, 19, and I left there as captain, so the club’s got a place in my heart definitely – but come Friday, I want the West Ham lads to get the three points and go further up that table.”

The veteran winger has only clocked up a single minute of Premier League football so far this season, but has made the bench four times in the Hammers’ last five league outings.