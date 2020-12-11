Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that the Toffees did not rope in James Rodriguez for his defensive qualities, amid the Colombian being on the receiving end of criticism for his defensive contributions.

Rodriguez has played in all but one of Everton’s eleven Premier League games this season and has driven the Toffees attack forward by pulling the strings.

Despite scoring three goals and assisting another three, Rodriguez’s has been criticised by some for being less involved in the defensive part of Everton’s game.

But Ancelotti is not worried about the Colombian’s defensive contributions on the pitch as he insists he snapped up the former Real Madrid man to provide fireworks up front.

The Italian went on to stress that he has not asked Rodriguez to help out the backline more as it would make him less impactful at the other end of the pitch.

Asked about criticism of Rodriguez’s defensive contributions, Ancelotti told a press conference: “What can I say?

“I say we have signed James not to defend.

“We have signed James to help the team to have better quality in front.

“I think the job that he has done offensively has been really good and defensively of course, I did not ask him to work a lot, because if you ask him to work a lot defensively you are going to lose him in front.”

Everton will have to do without Rodriguez in attack when they host Chelsea at the weekend, with the midfielder ruled out of the Premier League clash with an injury.