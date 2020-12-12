Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed his side for the sacrifice they made to grab a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

Ancelotti’s side ended 17-game unbeaten run for Chelsea with a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty enough to claim all three points, the spot-kick being given after Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy fouled Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

From being 1-0 down in the 22nd minute, Chelsea pushed to respond and tested Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who needed to be in good form to keep the visitors at bay.

Mason Mount hit the woodwork for Chelsea, while Reece James went close as his shot was tipped on to the post, but it was not to be for the Blues as Everton claimed the win.

Ancelotti feels his team needed to work hard and sacrifice to beat Chelsea, while he was also delighted with fans once again being inside Goodison Park.

“I am really pleased in front of our supporters. We are really happy for them, they have seen a good match from Everton”, Ancelotti was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We played well with fantastic spirit. The fans supported us and it is really important to have their support, it is a totally different environment.

“Defensively we did really well.

“The team sacrificed, that was the target because against the tough teams like Chelsea you have to sacrifice.

“We were dangerous on the counter and we didn’t concede many opportunities. We deserved to win”, the Everton boss added.

Ancelotti used three substitutes during the course of the game, and all three came inside the last ten minutes, with Andre Gomes, Tom Davies and Jonjoe Kenny introduced into the fray.