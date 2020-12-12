Former Scottish Premiership attacker Tam McManus has insisted that Celtic manager Neil Lennon will have to find a way to get Shane Duffy going this season and provide him with some confidence.

Many considered it a coup when Celtic signed Duffy from Brighton on a season-long loan deal last summer, but the defender has struggled to find his feet in Scotland.

Celtic did beat Lille 3-2 at home on Thursday night, but Duffy was again poor at the back and played a big part in the Scottish champions conceding two goals.

McManus revealed that he feels sympathetic towards the defender’s plight at the moment as he believes that he has no confidence and that is visible as nothing seems to be working for him.

Brighton are unlikely to take him back in January and therefore McManus is clear that Lennon will have to find a way to get him going soon as the defender will be sticking around at Celtic until the end of the season.

The former Hibernian man said on PLZ Soccer: “I feel sorry for him. His confidence must at it’s lowest ebb ever.

“He looks shorn of any sort of belief or confidence. He is not winning his headers, he is not winning his tackles and that’s what Celtic brought him in for, to defend the six-yard box and be a big presence in there.

“He is not winning anything.

“I don’t think Brighton will be looking to take him as he won’t make it into Brighton’s team so he is here for the long run.

“Somehow Neil Lennon has to fill him with confidence, whether it’s a couple of clean sheets that Celtic get back to back or he gets a goal.

“Something just to get him going again; last night he didn’t look the same player we all thought would be a massive boost for Celtic.

“He has been really disappointing so far, but that’s not to say he can’t turn it around because there is still time for him to do it.”

The 28-year-old defender was not in Celtic’s squad in their 1-1 draw against St. Johnstone last weekend and it remains to be seen if he features against Kilmarnock on Sunday.