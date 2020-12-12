Olivier Giroud’s agent has revealed he has not had contact from Italian giants Inter over the Chelsea striker yet.

Inter coach Antonio Conte is a firm fan of Giroud and the striker could look to leave Chelsea in next month’s transfer window if he is not convinced he will receive enough playing time in the run up to Euro 2020.

However, Inter have yet to get in touch with Giroud’s agent over a potential swoop for the striker.

Asked by Inside Futbol whether a move to Inter next month is a possibility for Giroud, agent Michael Manuello said: “[There has been] no contact for the moment.

“For the moment he plays with Chelsea and he is doing very well”, he added.

Giroud had been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge in the last transfer window, but stayed put at Chelsea.

The French hitman has so far clocked 12 outings in all competitions for Chelsea, hitting the back of the net an impressive seven times and putting a forceful case to Frank Lampard to start him regularly.

He is under contract at Chelsea until next summer and has now reached the 100-mark in appearances in a blue shirt, with 35 goals to his name.