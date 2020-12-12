Fixture: Manchester United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester City have confirmed their team and substitutes to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League this evening.

Last season’s runners-up currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League, having picked up 18 points from their opening ten games.

Manchester City are without centre-back Eric Garcia for today’s derby clash, while Sergio Aguero is not in the matchday squad.

Boss Pep Guardiola selects Ederson in goal, while at the back he opts to play Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo as full-backs, with Ruben Dias and John Stones in central defence.

Further up the pitch, the former Barcelona coach deploys Rodrigo and Fernandinho, while Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling all support Gabriel Jesus.

If Guardiola needs to make changes to his team during the 90 minutes then he has a host of options available to him, including Ferran Torres and Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester City Team vs Manchester United

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Fernandinho (c), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Gundogan, Laporte, Bernardo, Torres, Mendy, Foden