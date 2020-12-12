New Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has picked out Lincoln City centre-back Lewis Montsma as a real find for Michael Appleton’s outfit and feels he has been effective.

The Imps managed to snap up the 22-year-old on a free transfer in the summer after his contract with Dutch second tier side Dordrecht expired.

Montsma has since featured in 17 games across all competitions for Appleton’s side, catching Johnson’s eye, and also chipped in with six goals.

Johnson has been impressed with what he has seen from the talent, who played alongside Matthijs de Ligt growing up, and feels he is a real find for Lincoln.

“They signed a Dutch boy that was a bit of a find, he’s been effective”, Johnson said at a press conference, ahead of Sunderland’s meeting with the Imps.

Looking towards the game, Johnson also tipped his hat to Lincoln boss Appleton, who he feels is a quality operator and will have his men fully prepared to face Sunderland.

“I know Michael Appleton and he’s always been appreciated for his qualities on the coaching pitch.

“I know how difficult a task it will be, but we don’t fear anyone.”

Lincoln head into the League One clash sitting second in the league after a strong start, but Sunderland can close the gap on the Imps to five points with a win this afternoon.