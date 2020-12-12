Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has urged the Whites to address their home form soon as it is the basis upon which teams survive in the Premier League.

The newly promoted club have struggled to get going at Elland Road and lost against West Ham at the ground on Friday night.

Leeds have won just once at home in the league this season and their record at Elland Road stands in contrast to their fortunes on the road, where they have tasted victory three times.

Whelan is concerned about Leeds’ home form as he feels that it is the basis upon which teams manage to stay out of trouble in the Premier League.

He admits Leeds’ away form has taken pressure off games at Elland Road, but thinks they should be beating teams of the calibre of West Ham.

“We know if you’re going to stay up, where do you get most of your points? At home, and against teams like West Ham”, Whelan said after the match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“It doesn’t [matter if you’re winning away], but it makes life a lot easier if you can dominate your home games and teams [that visit].”

As well as their home form, Leeds will also be trying to plug a leaky defence.

The side have the second worst defensive record in the Premier League with 22 goals conceded in their 12 league games so far.