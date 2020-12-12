Paul Merson has admitted he is not sure how much longer Kalvin Phillips will stay at Leeds United for, while conceding he is now concerned about the Whites in the Premier League.

Leeds were unable to bounce back from a 3-1 loss at Chelsea last weekend and slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Elland Road to West Ham United on Friday night; they have now lost four of their last six games, winning just one.

Questions have been raised over how Leeds operate, using a man marking system, and a number of teams look to have identified set pieces as their weak point.

Merson thinks that Leeds were embarrassed against Chelsea and has questioned how much longer the Whites can keep hold of England international Kalvin Phillips, with the marking system doing him no favours.

“I look at Phillips and, you look at Leeds and Phillips, and you think, how long will he stay at Leeds for?”, Merson said on Sky Sports.

“You can’t be playing man v man against players like [Said] Benrahma.

“Last week against Chelsea I think that was the first time they got really found out and really embarrassed.

“It was chalk and cheese, and [N’Golo] Kante was just getting the ball and driving past his marker, and then that was it, it was free for all.

“If Chelsea had put all their chances away it could have been really bad, but I’m starting to worry for Leeds”, the former Arsenal star added.

Leeds had been expected to lose Phillips’ services if they had failed to win promotion to the Premier League last season, and the midfielder is a key man for boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites have not won at Elland Road since September and will be desperate to end that streak against Newcastle United on Wednesday night.