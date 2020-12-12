Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson insists that it is a good challenge for him to put himself up against skipper James Tavernier which allows both to push each other to do better.

The academy graduate was given a start by manager Steven Gerrard against Lech Poznan in the Europa League on Thursday, in a further sign of the boss’ faith in him.

Patterson grabbed the opportunity with both hands, impressing with his performance before being replaced by Tavernier in the 66th minute.

He revealed that Tavernier spoke to him ahead of game to make sure he was ready and admits that he can always speak to the club captain when he needs advice.

Patterson is clear that he was hugely excited to play against Lech Poznan and feels going up against Tavernier for the right-back slot is a big challenge.

“Being side by side with him in training, he is talking to me throughout”, Patterson told his club’s official site.

“When I’m finding it tough, I can go and ask his advice.

“He was good with me before the game yesterday making sure I was ready for it, and that gave me a good confidence boost.

“I was buzzing for the game.

“You obviously have the nerves, but any chance I get to play with the first-team, I am always delighted to do that and chomping at the bit to go and play.

“It is a good challenge to put myself up against Tav – he had done really well this season.

“I am pushing him to do better and he is pushing me to do better.”

Rangers’ 2-0 win over Lech Poznan secured top spot in their Europa League group and they are now waiting to find out who they will face in the last 32 of the competition.