Former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam believes Jose Mourinho will look to go and win the Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur this season as he feels that Spurs are unlikely to win the Premier League.

Tottenham are at the top of the league table at the moment and many have started to believe that could be one of the serious contenders to win the Premier League this season.

Spurs have also made it to the last 32 of the Europa League and Adam is of the opinion that it represents the more viable chance of winning a trophy for Tottenham than the Premier League.

He is certain that Mourinho will look to go all the way in the European competition and the midfielder also feels that winning the Premier League is not something that Spurs are likely to achieve this season.

Adam also stressed that qualifying for the Champions League is also a big motivation for the English clubs to try and go all the way in the Europa League.

The former Premier League star said on PLZ Soccer: “I do think he will be looking to win that.

“He will be thinking this is our best chance of winning a trophy as can they win the Premier League? I doubt it.

“But the English clubs also think that if they win this you can get Champions League straight in.

“There is a bit of carrot at the end of it.”

Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester City are the three English clubs who are in the last 32 of the Europa League, while Scottish giants Rangers have also booked their spot in the draw.