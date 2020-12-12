Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis believes the Owls are the most disjointed club he has been at, in terms of the balance of their squad.

Pulis saw his Sheffield Wednesday side suffer a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Barnsley on Saturday afternoon, a result which continued the Owls manager’s winless start at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday remain bottom of the Championship table with nine points from 18 games and Pulis is unhappy with the options he has in his squad.

He explained that in his view he is badly lacking balance, with the squad disjointed, and stressed the importance of finding balance and creating an identity in the team.

“Out of all the clubs I’ve managed it’s probably as most disjointed a group as I’ve managed”, he told Star reporters post match.

“And if you look at it, there’s six centre-halves; I don’t think we’ve got a left-back.

“We’ve got five 10s and really not a centre-forward.

“It swirls around, whatever you’re trying to do, you want to try to find that balance.

“The balance of a team is so, so important and an identity within that balance is so important.”

Sheffield Wednesday next play on Tuesday night when they make the trip to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Forest are also struggling and sit just a place outside the bottom three, on goal difference.