Fixture: Manchester United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his matchday squad consisting of a first eleven and substitutes for his side’s clash Manchester City in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford this evening.

With his team crashing out of the Champions League, Solskjaer has a job on his hands to prepare his side for the big Manchester derby at home.

Brazilian midfielder Fred has returned to the starting eleven and he will partner Scott McTominay at the base of their midfield, and look to protect the defence.

Bruno Fernandes is in the starting eleven and alongside Paul Pogba, he will be looking to provide creativity and support to the forward line of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial are some of the options Manchester United have on the bench today at Old Trafford.

Manchester United beat Manchester City home and away last season, with their win at Old Trafford being the last time crowds were allowed to enter the iconic stadium in March.

Manchester United Team vs Manchester City

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford

Substitutes: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Martial