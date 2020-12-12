Pep Guardiola will not be happy with his side’s 0-0 draw at Manchester United, former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown has insisted.

The Citizens played out a dull 0-0 draw at Old Trafford in the Manchester derby, dropping more points in the Premier League and drawing a blank.

It was suggested post match that Guardiola may be happy to take the draw away at Manchester City’s local rivals, but Brown insists that is not the case.

Brown believes that Guardiola does not accept a draw and will believe that he had enough in his side to see off the Red Devils.

“Honestly, I don’t believe he’ll take the draw. We can take the positives and say it’s 0-0, but Pep Guardiola doesn’t accept a draw”, Brown said on We’re Not Really Here.

“I don’t think he does. I think he says where do we need to win, how do we do it.

“He’s been up there all his career and he knows how to do it with this side and I think he believes there is enough in the side.

“He will be disappointed. He might not come out and say fully, but his demands are so high.”

Manchester City have now hit the back of the net just 17 times in their eleven Premier League games this season and Guardiola will be looking for improvement.

They may have what could be the perfect opportunity to get amongst the goals on Tuesday, when West Brom visit the Etihad.