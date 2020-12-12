Tam McManus has insisted that Rangers must look to tie Glen Kamara to a new contract as soon as possible as they could be able to sell him for a big fee in the future due to his growing reputation.

Rangers signed the midfielder from Dundee in 2019 for a paltry fee of £50,000,.after first securing him on a pre-contractual agreement.

He has come into his own this season under Steven Gerrard and has been a pivotal reason behind Rangers’ rise, both in Scotland and Europe.

McManus conceded that he has proved to be a bargain for Rangers and under Gerrard, Kamara has improved leaps and bounds with each passing season.

Kamara still has more than two years left on his contract with the Gers, but Gerrard wants him to be offered a new deal and McManus is on the same page.

He feels Rangers could make big money from selling him on in the future as clubs will start noticing his consistent performances in Scotland and in Europe.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “For £50,000, he has been one of the bargains of the season.

“He is a tremendous player.

“Picking him up from Dundee, you always look for a little diamond that you can shine up and Steven Gerrard has been fantastic for Kamara.

“Kamara has improved in every season he has been at Rangers and I don’t think he is on a lot of money coming from Dundee, so they will be looking to bump up his money on a long term contract.

“Certainly clubs will be looking at him as he is so comfortable on the ball and he is Finnish international, he plays for them in every international game.

“I think if Rangers can get him tied up on a three or four-year deal, they could sell him for a big amount of money further down the line.

“He is a terrific player.”

Kamara has played each minute of Rangers’ Europa League campaign thus far, something which has put him firmly in the shop window.