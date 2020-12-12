Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson has revealed the message that boss Steven Gerrard has given him and is sure his progress stands as an example to fellow youngsters that there is a route into the first team.

Patterson has pushed his way into the first team mix under Gerrard and is rated as a bright prospect at Ibrox.

And following a run out in the Europa League qualifiers and then in the Scottish Premiership, the Rangers manager handed Patterson his first start in group stage of the European competition against Lech Poznan on Thursday night.

The defender is enjoying his involvement with the senior side and insists that his case can serve as an inspiration for others from the academy. He also revealed what Gerrard has told him, with him willing to meet his manager’s expectations.

“It shows there is a pathway there for everyone if you are willing to work for it”, Patterson told his club’s official site.

“The gaffer has had good chats with me and has said I am now a first-team player, and I just need to keep my head down and take any opportunity which comes my way.

“I am willing to do that. I’ve had that first start [in Europe] now, and it was all about doing well and getting a good performance in.

“Hopefully, I can get a few more games.

“When that comes, I just need to be ready.”

Rangers have won their last four games on the bounce and Patterson will be looking for more chances to make his mark.