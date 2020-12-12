Sunderland boss Lee Johnson wants the Black Cats to use the passion of their fans in the same way Leeds United have in recent years as they look to push back towards their former heights.

Leeds have harnessed their fan base over recent seasons, taking advantage of the feel-good factor of Marcelo Bielsa’s appointment, with the supporters playing a key role in helping the side win promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites are without their fans at the moment, but when crowds can return in numbers Leeds are expected to again pack Elland Road.

New Sunderland boss Johnson sees similar passion amongst the Black Cats faithful and is keen to follow Leeds’ example to use the supporters as a key part of the push for success at the club.

“I think the fans when they come back, will be a huge part of our playing philosophy”, Johnson said at a press conference.

“We need to use that, similar to the likes of Leeds who are really passionate.

“The fans need to become part of the game model.”

Johnson also took time to stress the need for him to slowly introduce his own tactics as he tries to keep the Sunderland players fresh.

“I don’t want to fatigue the boys tactically.

“The key for me is drip-feeding things.”

Sunderland will be hopeful of bouncing back to the Championship under Johnson, with the Black Cats looking for the new manager effect to last over the festive period.