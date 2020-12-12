Former Premier League striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has insisted that West Ham United need to put away the chances they have been creating from open play as they cannot hope to keep depending on set-pieces to win games.

West Ham scored from two set-piece situations to beat Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road on Friday night to continue their solid start to the campaign.

The Hammers did create a number of chances from open play, but failed to convert them and needed Angelo Ogbonna to rise highest from a free-kick late in the game to take all three points.

Hasselbaink conceded that it is a concern for West Ham, and their profligacy in front of goal did cost them the points against Manchester United last weekend.

He insisted that the Hammers will need to improve their chance conversion rate from open play soon as they cannot expect to rescue themselves from set-pieces every single time.

The former Chelsea and Leeds United striker said after the match on Premier League TV: “If I were West Ham, this would worry me.

“Against Man United, they had so many chances in open play and you need to score from your chances from open play.

“Yes, we know they are good at set-pieces, but how long can you keep on going with that and how many matches are going to win with that?

“It is in open play that you will need to improve.”

West Ham have scored the most number of goals from set-pieces this season in the Premier League.