Former Leeds United striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes West Ham’s game plan to keep Kalvin Phillips quiet worked at Elland Road on Friday night.

Leeds were not as their fluent best and were dominated by West Ham as they lost another home game, going down to the Hammers by a 2-1 scoreline.

The Hammers were the better side and while they scored from two set-pieces, they created enough from open play as well to win all three points at Elland Road.

Hasselbaink feels Leeds would have expected David Moyes’ men to be a tough side to break down, but he feels they were handicapped by the fact that West Ham completely neutralised Phillips’ threat from deep midfield.

With West Ham paying special attention to the Leeds midfielder, the onus fell on the defenders to progress the ball and the former striker feels that is where the Whites failed to find a proper solution.

Hasselbaink said on Premier League TV: “Leeds knew that they would be really compact, but what West Ham did really well as well not let Phillips play and dictate.

“He is really very important in the game that Leeds play and they couldn’t find a solution because now the centre-halves were having the ball.

“They were forcing the centre-halves to play long or play a through ball and when they played the through ball, West Ham won it and they gave the ball to [Said] Benrahma.

“And that is what they did really well.”

Leeds stay 14th in the league table but could fall back further by the end of the weekend.