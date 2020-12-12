Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has called for the Whites to be more aggressive in their defending of set pieces, which he thinks is their biggest Achilles heel.

The Yorkshire giants have had issues defending set pieces for much of Marcelo Bielsa’s reign and again struggled on Friday night when they slipped to a 2-1 loss at Elland Road against West Ham United.

Leeds are without centre-backs Diego Llorente and Robin Koch through injury, but are not planning to sign another defender in the January transfer window.

Whelan thinks Leeds need to make sure they are aggressive in defending set pieces and be willing to put their bodies on the line.

“You show weaknesses, week in, week out and over and over again, no different to a boxer, you [opposing sides] use it to your advantage”, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“One of Leeds United’s biggest Achilles heels is set pieces, corners and the ability to defend them.

“It comes down to the main fact that they just can’t defend properly from set pieces, they don’t enjoy that artistry of that part of the game. You’ve got to. You’ve got to be brave, you’ve got to be strong, you’ve got to be aggressive, to want to put your body on the line, your head where it hurts, and stop the other player that you’re marking from scoring a goal.

“We’re just not very good at that.”

Leeds have conceded 22 goals in 12 Premier League games so far this season, a defensive record worse than all other teams in the division except second bottom West Brom.

The Whites host Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United in their next game.