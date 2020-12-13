Fixture: Fulham vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be keen to see his side keep pace with Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the league standings and the visitors will start as favourites to pick up all three points.

Fulham have the second worst home record in the league and have lost four of their five games at Craven Cottage so far, conceding eleven goals.

Liverpool are still suffering from injury issues and Diogo Jota has been added to the list as he is out with a knee injury.

Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while in defence he selects Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs, with Joel Matip and Fabinho in central defence.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones slot into midfield, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino leading the attack.

If Klopp needs to make changes during the game he can look to his bench, where options include Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool Team vs Fulham

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cain, Minamino, Origi, Phillips, N Williams