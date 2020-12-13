Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel has warned Celtic and their goalkeeper Conor Hazard that they will be hugely tested when they travel to Ibrox.

Celtic kept a clean sheet on Sunday afternoon in a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock, making it back to back wins following a 3-2 success over Lille in the Europa League on Thursday night.

They kept to within 13 points of Rangers with the win and will be banking on more good results heading into a huge derby clash at Ibrox on 2nd January.

Dalziel has warned Celtic that they will need to up their game at Ibrox and young goalkeeper Hazard will be tested in a way he was not against Kilmarnock.

“They [Rangers] are certainly going to offer a lot more against you. They will test you more because if you look at Celtic today, Hazard didn’t really get tested at all – that’s not going to happen at Ibrox”, Dalziel said on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard.

“They’ve still got a few games to build that momentum, that confidence.

“But going to Ibrox will be a different game and to get anything they will need to be at their very, very best.”

Rangers have won their last two encounters against Celtic and will start the derby clash in front of their rivals in the Scottish Premiership.