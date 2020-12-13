Steve McMahon has warned against Liverpool playing youngsters in their top of the table clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham were held to draws at the weekend, with the Reds drawing at Fulham and Spurs being held at Crystal Palace.

Tottenham remain ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League standings on goal difference and the two are due to meet on Wednesday at Anfield.

Liverpool have been hit by major injury problems this season which has meant Jurgen Klopp has turned to youngsters on a regular basis.

McMahon though believes experience should be trusted against Tottenham as if the youngsters have a disaster of a game, which he stressed is possible, then they could be damaged in terms of their progress.

“I certainly wouldn’t play the youngsters against Tottenham”, McMahon said on LFC TV after the draw at Fulham.

“It’s do or die for those youngsters and you could actually curtail their careers moving forward.

“If they have a bad night at the office, a youngster, against Tottenham, then that can knock them back.

“The strides they are going forward is fantastic, keep it going, but that could easily turn into a disaster and that knocks them for 12 months, maybe longer, who knows.”

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of centre-back Joel Matip ahead of their meeting with Tottenham after he suffered a back spasm.

If Matip is ruled out, Klopp will have to choose between dropping a midfielder into central defence or trusting in a young centre-back such as Nathaniel Phillips.