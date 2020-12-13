Mark Wilson believes that David Turnbull is giving Celtic the ball delivery weapon that Rangers have through Borna Barisic and James Tavernier.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon started Turnbull for the second game in a row when Kilmarnock visited Celtic Park on Sunday and the midfielder won plaudits for his performance in a 2-0 win in the Scottish Premiership.

Former Bhoys defender Wilson was pleased with what he saw from Turnbull and thinks the youngster looks as if he can put balls in the right places for his team-mates, with defenders Christopher Jullien, Shane Duffy and Kristoffer Ajer big beneficiaries.

He feels that Rangers have delivery weapons in full-backs Barisic and Tavernier, and Celtic look to have it too in Turnbull.

“It’s a great weapon to have, a set piece taker who can put the ball on the money”, Wilson said on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard.

“We see it with Rangers with Barisic and Tavernier.

“And when Turnbull plays for Celtic it looks like they’ve got it.

“Duffy, Ajer and Jullien know where the ball is going to go, and they can attack those areas, and it results in goals.”

Turnbull will be looking to be given the vote to start in the Scottish Cup final by Lennon next weekend, as he bids to help Celtic see off Hearts and lift a piece of silverware which could be a morale-booster heading into a crucial period in the season.