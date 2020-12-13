Leeds United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for the Premier League 2 Under-23s clash against Aston Villa this afternoon, with several first team players involved.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is a firm fan of involving first team players in Under-23 games as he looks to keep them sharp and their match fitness ready for senior team action.

Both Pascal Strujik and Pablo Hernandez are included in the starting eleven against Aston Villa, while youngster Joe Gelhardt will be looking to continue catching the eye.

On the bench, first team duo Tyler Roberts and Ian Poveda are included and could be involved at some point within the 90 minutes.

Hernandez last featured for Leeds in the Premier League against Leicester City at the start of November and was an unused substitute in Friday night’s 2-1 home defeat to West Ham United.

Poveda was also an unused substitute against the Hammers, but the winger, who joined the club from Manchester City, has featured in seven Premier League games so far.

All senior team stars involved in the 1pm kick off today will be looking to impress head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United Under-23 Team vs Aston Villa

Caprile, Drameh, Davis, Struijk, Cresswell, Casey, Kamwa, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Hernandez, Huggins

Substitutes: Christy, Jenkins, Kenneh, Roberts, Poveda