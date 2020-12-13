Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes to go up against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs head into the game sitting top of the league table with 24 points from their eleven games so far, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.

Crystal Palace held Spurs to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park in the last clash at the ground between the two teams.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will again be without winger Erik Lamela.

Mourinho has Hugo Lloris between the sticks for the meeting with the Eagles, while at the back he selects Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs; Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier slot in as centre-backs.

Further up the pitch the Tottenham boss goes with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko to dominate, while Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Mourinho needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Davies, Doherty, Rodon, Lo Celso, Alli, Lucas