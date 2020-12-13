Liverpool legend Steve McMahon is crossing his fingers that Joel Matip will be fit to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night as he does not believe the centre-back was moving well at Fulham.

Matip had to be brought off on the 45 minute mark at Craven Cottage in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw, something which instantly raised fears of another injury blow for the Reds ahead of a crucial meeting with Tottenham on Wednesday.

It emerged after the match that Matip has suffered a back spasm and it is unclear if he will be available for Jurgen Klopp to pick to face Spurs.

And McMahon thinks he was not moving well at all, saying post match on LFC TV: “Let’s hope it is a spasm because he was running like an old man.”

Liverpool will be backed by fans when they entertain Tottenham on Wednesday and McMahon believes it will make a difference.

“Anfield is different class when there are supporters in there and you can see the reaction and the way the fans and Jurgen play off each other.

“They will play a big part [against Tottenham], even though there’s only 2,500 at Anfield, it does play a big part”, he added.

Tottenham will arrive on Merseyside sitting top of the Premier League table and ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.

Spurs have not won at Anfield since 2011, when goals from Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric handed them a 2-0 win.