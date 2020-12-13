Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes that Olivier Giroud, or a player with his qualities, would be a superb signing for the Whites and has talked up the need for the club to snap up a dominant striker.

Giroud’s future at Chelsea was under the scanner in the last transfer window as he sought regular playing time and he is again being linked with a potential move in next month’s winter window, though boss Frank Lampard has turned to him in recent games.

Whelan thinks that Giroud would fit the bill for Leeds as he is a dominant striker, of the type that the Whites need.

“I think we would really thrive with a player like that [Giroud] who is dominating the air”, Whelan said after Leeds lost to West Ham, on BBC Radio Leeds.

“We saw how dangerous he was for Chelsea and when he goes abroad and plays for France, and he nearly was available, but Frank kept him on and he is probably thinking what a good job he did keeping him on.

“But that kind of physicality we need.”

It remains to be seen if Leeds will go into the January transfer window to sign reinforcements, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa having already ruled out a swoop for another centre-back.

Bielsa is currently without centre-backs Diego Llorente and Robin Koch through injury.

Leeds did try to sign a midfielder before the last transfer window closed, but saw a move for Michael Cuisance collapse due to a failed medical.