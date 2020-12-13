Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson has defended Neil Lennon’s decision to slot Conor Hazard into goal for the Bhoys.

Hazard, 22, has been promoted to first choice Celtic goalkeeper ahead of summer signing Vasilis Barkas and fellow custodian Scott Bain.

The goalkeeper had little to do on Sunday as Celtic recorded a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at Celtic Park and is in pole position to start in next weekend’s Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

Questions have been raised by some about Lennon opting to play Hazard, but Wilson thinks the Celtic manager must have been impressed by what the shot-stopper did during training.

“Let’s remember, he’s not just walked in off the street and Neil Lennon’s said go in goals”, Wilson said on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard.

“Neil Lennon and Stevie Woods see these guys every day in training and it’s just come to the stage where they thought Bain and Barkas have had errors, why not try this guy because he looks sound in training.”

If Hazard does get the vote to start in the cup final he will be looking to repay Lennon for the faith he has shown in him, and help the Bhoys to a trophy.

The goalkeeper came through the youth system at Celtic and has had loan stints at Falkirk, Partick Thistle and Dundee.

He made his senior debut for Northern Ireland in 2018.