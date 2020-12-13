Fixture: Celtic vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have picked their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Kilmarnock to Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.

Neil Lennon saw his side return to winning ways in midweek with a 3-2 win over Lille in the Europa League and the Northern Irish tactician will hope it boosts his players’ confidence now they are back on the domestic trophy hunt.

Rangers look set to now pull 16 points ahead of Celtic in the league standings and Lennon will be aware that he cannot risk his side dropping further points.

Lennon opts to go for Conor Hazard in goal, while Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Shane Duffy provide the back three. Jeremie Frimpong and Greg Taylor offer width from full-back.

Further up the pitch the Celtic manager selects Ismaila Soro and David Turnbull to control midfield, while Callum McGregor also plays. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Odsonne Edouard are goal threats.

If Lennon wants to make changes during the 90 minutes then he has options on the bench that he can bring on, including Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie.

Celtic Team vs Kilmarnock

Hazard, Frimpong, Duffy, Jullien, Ajer, Taylor, Turnbull, Soro, McGregor, Elyounoussi, Edouard

Substitutes: Barkas, Brown, Griffiths, Ajeti, Klimala, Christie, Rogic, Johnston, Laxalt