Former top flight striker Gordon Dalziel feels that writing Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas off already is harsh as the Greek could just need a period of adaptation.

Celtic were looking for a new goalkeeper over the course of the summer and eventually made Greek side AEK Athens an offer they could not refuse for Barkas.

The shot-stopper has struggled to live up to his billing and Celtic boss Neil Lennon is now starting young goalkeeper Conor Hazard between the sticks.

Dalziel expects to see Hazard start in the Scottish Cup final next weekend, but feels Barkas has been written off unfairly and may simply need time to settle into his new surroundings.

“I think it’s a wee bit unfair”, Dalziel insisted on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard.

“The lad’s come in at a big price tag, he’s not really settled.

“Has he filled you with confidence? You’ve got to say no. He’s not looked the signing that everybody thought he’d be.

“But sometimes it takes time for players to settle in and he’s in that position just now.

“I think Hazard has come in, he’s done nothing wrong so far, and he will be in that cup final team.”

Celtic shelled out an initial £5m to sign Barkas from AEK Athens and he put pen to paper to a contract running until 2024 at Celtic Park.