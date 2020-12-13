Nigel de Jong has urged Manchester City to keep hold of Sergio Aguero even if they do sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City have been linked with a move to snap up Haaland as they look to inject youth into their attacking options and eventually replace legend Aguero in the squad.

The Argentine striker has a contract which is due to expire next summer and debate is raging over whether the Citizens should keep hold of him by offering him a fresh deal.

Former Manchester City midfielder De Jong feels that keeping Aguero is essential, even if Haaland arrives, as the Argentine can still contribute despite his age.

“The fact is that Aguero is not getting any younger; he’s over 30 years old already and of course he’s had his heydays in Manchester City”, De Jong said on beIN SPORT.

“They are always looking to improve with young, new players into the team. Of course they look to every situation.

“But if I was City, and especially what we’ve seen also over the last couple of years, keep the legends, even one or two.

“OK, he is not going to play every game, but with the amount of games City have over 12 months, 11 months, you will need him, especially with his experience.

“If they land Haaland, who has been linked with City, you [still] need Aguero.

“Aguero is such an essential part of this squad.”

Aguero will turn 33 years old next summer and has featured just five times across all competitions so far this season, scoring twice.

Haaland has also been heavily linked with Manchester City’s local rivals Manchester United.