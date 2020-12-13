Fixture: Dundee United vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to face Micky Mellon’s Dundee United side at Tannardice Park this afternoon in a Scottish Premiership fixture.

The Gers eased to a 2-0 win at Lech Poznan on Thursday night and are waiting to see who they will be drawn against in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Domestically they boast a huge 13 point lead over rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and can pile further pressure on the Bhoys by beating Dundee United today.

Steven Gerrard makes six changes from the team that beat Lech Poznan.

The Gers boss has Allan McGregor in goal for the clash, while at full-back he picks James Tavernier and Borna Barisic. Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun provide the centre-back pairing.

In midfield Gerrard picks Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield, while Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe will support hitman Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers boss needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where he has options which include Ianis Hagi and Cedric Itten.

Rangers Team vs Dundee United

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Roofe, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Helander, Patterson, Zungu, Aribo, Hagi, Defoe, Itten