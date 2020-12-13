Noel Whelan thinks Premier League sides may have worked out how to play against Leeds United, while the Whites are also suffering from their intensity dipping.

Leeds’ poor record at Elland Road this term continued on Friday night when they suffered a 2-1 loss against West Ham United.

The Yorkshire giants have not won on home turf since September and questions are especially being asked about their ability to defend set pieces.

Whelan, who believes that Leeds may have dropped their intensity from their early games this season, thinks that opposing sides in the Premier League could have started to work out how to play against the Whites.

“I think they’ve [Leeds] lost that little bit of intensity and quality; we saw it at Everton and we’ve seen it in games this year, at Liverpool, against Manchester City, Fulham, that fluidity about our passing, our movement, the quickness of our play”, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“That intensity dies off a little bit and when you lose that bit of intensity and also maybe teams have figured us out a little bit.

“Maybe they are playing a different way, not as expansively; defensively they are getting into shape, they are latching on man v man, not allowing us to get into these positions that we could do before.

“So maybe it is becoming a little bit harder to break certain teams down.”

Leeds have picked up 14 points from their opening 12 Premier League games this season, sitting eight points clear of the drop zone and just seven points off fifth.

They are next in action at home against Newcastle United on Wednesday night, where they will look to return to winning ways.