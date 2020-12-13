Tottenham Hotspur have not yet decided their position on Dele Alli and Harry Winks, despite the January transfer window being less than a month away, according to Sky Sports News.

Both Winks and Alli have been linked with potential moves away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next month.

Alli has fallen out of favour under boss Jose Mourinho and is not a regular starter, while Winks also has concerns over the amount of game time he is receiving this season.

Despite both players being potentially ready to leave and drawing admiring glances from other clubs, Tottenham have yet to make a decision on either.

The club have limited time remaining during which to decide their stance on the two midfielders.

They could be tested with offers as soon as the January transfer window swings open for business.

Alli has so far clocked just eight appearances across all competitions, with only 66 minutes to his name in the Premier League.

Winks has fared better, with eleven outings for Spurs, and 257 of those minutes coming in the Premier League.

Spurs have been linked with one other potential midfield departure in the shape of loan star Gedson Fernandes.