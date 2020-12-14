Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has insisted that ensuring Premier League safety is the Whites’ first port of call this season, despite the club’s history.

Following 16 years away from the Premier League, the Yorkshire-based club returned to the top flight after winning the Championship last season.

12 games into their first top flight campaign in 16 years, Leeds currently sit 14th in the table with the same number of points, having won four and drawn two matches so far.

Considering the Whites’ heritage and Marcelo Bielsa’s brand of football, former midfielder Prutton feels some fans set different kinds of expectations for this season.

However, the former Leeds star has insisted that ensuring Premier League safety should be the club’s first port of call, regardless of the aspirations, especially since they have been away from the top flight for a decade and a half.

“Before the season started, we heard different people talk about different aspirations and aims for the club”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“But I still think that anywhere above the bottom three is an absolute triumph for Leeds and apologies if anyone reads this and thinks it sounds a little bit defeatist and I rather hope that it falls into the camp of realism.

“I understand the history and the heritage and I absolutely understand how big the football club has been.

“It has the potential to be so again in modern day football and footballing relevance.

“But Leeds have been out of the top division for so long that they have got to make sure that they stay there and that’s the first port of call.”

Currently 14th in the table, Leeds are six points above the relegation zone, but may need to improve their form at Elland Road, where they have not won since September, if they are to enjoy a comfortable season.