Franck Kessie has ruled out a move away from AC Milan, despite being linked with Premier League pair Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Speculation over Kessie’s future is increasing as the January transfer window rapidly approaches and AC Milan could look to cash in on the midfielder to raise funds.

The Ivory Coast international has consistently been linked with a switch to the Premier League, but he insists he is focused on AC Milan and is minded to stay at the San Siro.

Kessie insists that he is happy at AC Milan and the thought of leaving the Italian giants has never crossed his mind.

He also stressed that he is under contract at the San Siro, with his current deal running until 2022.

The midfielder told Sky Italia: “I did everything to be here today. I never had the feeling of leaving as well as the club.

“I am here and I will stay here.

“I have a contract.”

Kessie has clocked regular game time for AC Milan so far this season, turning out in 19 games across all competitions and finding the back of the net on four occasions.