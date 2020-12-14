Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl is of the view that Manchester City will not be overly thrilled about drawing Die Fohlen in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are set to square off against Gladbach in their first knockout games of the current European campaign, with the two-legged tie pencilled in for meetings in February and March.

Both teams have faced each other four times previously in the group stage, with the Premier League giants winning three times while settling for a draw in the remaining encounter.

However, Gladbach were able to hold the Citizens to a 1-1 draw and only lost narrowly by a 2-1 scoreline on both occasions they hosted the Premier League club at Borussia Park and Eberl is of the view that Manchester City will not be overly thrilled about facing them again.

Eberl sees the clash as an exciting tie and is of the view that Guardiola’s team are aware that they will have their hands full when they face the Bundesliga outfit.

“From a sporting point of view, it didn’t matter who we got”, Eberl was quoted as saying by the Rheinische Post.

“They are all great clubs.

“Now it’s Manchester City, we’ve had them twice in the group stage, but it’s a really exciting draw.

“I don’t think City are screaming hurrah, because they know it was difficult to play against us.

“We lost quite clearly away 4-0 and 4-2, but the 4-2 win was very close.”

Manchester City qualified top of their group with an unbeaten record while Gladbach sealed their entry into the knockout stage in second place behind Real Madrid.