Former Chelsea and Liverpool midfielder Boudewijn Zenden has given his verdict on his former clubs and how they are shaping up this season.

Chelsea were one of the most active clubs in the last transfer window, landing the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech.

Having made several major additions to their team in the window, Chelsea are increasingly being considered to be title challengers under Frank Lampard this term.

Although they are behind Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Leicester City and Southampton, Chelsea remain in the mix and have produced a number of impressive performances so far.

Former Chelsea star Zenden can see why the London outfit are considered to be one of the strongest teams in the league this term as he feels they can rotate their team without sacrificing quality.

“Chelsea are looking very strong this year“, Zenden, when asked about his view of Chelsea this season, told Inside Futbol.

“They have a big, good squad, so they can rotate easily without losing any strength.“

Zenden also provided his thoughts on Liverpool, who he also played for during his career, expressing his concerns over the side’s defence in the absence of countryman Virgil van Dijk

“Liverpool are doing OK, but struggle in defence without Virgil van Dijk“, the Dutchman said.

Liverpool are next in action on Wednesday night when they play host to Tottenham at Anfield, while Chelsea take on Wolves at Molineux on Tuesday evening.