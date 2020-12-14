Gareth Bale is keeping a close eye on events at Real Madrid, with the forward not having closed the door on ending his time at the Bernabeu on a high note.

Bale returned to his former club Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal in September after falling out of favour at the Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane.

It has been speculated that he could extend his loan at Spurs into next season, something which would take him through to the end of his contract at Real Madrid and effectively mark the end of his time as a Los Blancos player.

However, according to Spanish daily AS, Bale is keeping a close eye on events at Real Madrid as he has not ruled out returning to the club to end his time there on a high note.

If Zidane departs Real Madrid then the path could be free for Bale to return and see out his contract on the pitch.

If Zidane remains at the club however, Bale is unlikely to be welcomed back to the Bernabeu, though he remains in a strong position as he is still under contract until 2022.

Real Madrid are keen to offload Bale from the wage bill and are covering a portion of his wages during his loan at Tottenham.

He has so far struggled to get up to speed at Spurs, being eased into action by Jose Mourinho, and will be looking for more playing time over the coming months.