Former Premier League star Paul McGrath feels Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp might be relieved with a draw come the end of the Reds’ home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool and Tottenham, both with 25 points on the board, will face off against each other at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Former Aston Villa defender McGrath sees potential for the game to be a great one and is hopeful that it does not end in a stalemate, especially with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane playing.

Looking ahead to the game, the Irishman pointed out how good Liverpool have been at Anfield over the last three seasons, but has concerns going into Wednesday’s match.

McGrath explained that an in-form Kane and Heung-Min Son are taking on a Reds side without key defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and feels Klopp could be relieved with a point by the end of the match.

“I’m really looking forward to Wednesday night’s showdown between Liverpool and Spurs at Anfield”, McGrath wrote in his Sunday World column.

“This can’t finish 0-0, can it? There will be goals, surely, in a game with Harry Kane, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane on the pitch.

“I’d normally be with the home team in this one, the Reds have been so good at home over the last three seasons, not losing a Premier League game.

“But Spurs’ strike-force of Kane and Son Heung-min are on fire – and now face a Liverpool side without their best centre-halves in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

“And Spurs are managed by Jose Mourinho, who, if he still doesn’t quite think he is managing Brazil, is at least content to let his quality attacking players strut their stuff for Spurs.

“By the end of it all, Jurgen Klopp might be relieved to get a point out of what is looking like a real midweek cracker.”

Liverpool missed out on the chance to go ahead of Spurs in the table after drawing to Fulham on Sunday and will now be looking to do so when they host the table-toppers this week.