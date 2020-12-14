Former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott feels that under Lee Johnson, the Black Cats are looking like a side capable of scoring goals on a regular basis, which was not the case when under former boss Phil Parkinson.

Saturday saw a second win in three matches for the Black Cats under their new manager as they beat promotion chasers Lincoln City 4-0 away from home.

Elliott was impressed with Johnson’s impact and believes that his former side had belief in what they were doing against Michael Appleton’s men.

Under Parkinson, Elliott feels, Sunderland had become a static and almost robotic-looking team, but they are gradually moving out of that zone now and starting to play more freely.

“So overall, it’s clear to see that Lee Johnson has already had a hugely positive impact on his new squad”, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“While there’s still a long way still to go, and it’s important not to get carried away just yet, the players played with such freedom and belief in what they were doing.

“A side looking like they are capable of scoring goals regularly is a million miles away from the static and almost robotic-looking team we had become accustomed to seeing over the last couple of months.”

Johnson will be hoping his impact continues on Tuesday night when AFC Wimbledon are the visitors to the Stadium of Light in a League One encounter.

Sunderland beat AFC Wimbledon both home and away last season.